Juventus are willing to let star player Cristiano Ronaldo go back to his former club Real Madrid for a bargain price, according to Corriere dello Sport.

According to the reports, football leagues across Europe are cash strapped owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which have stalled football activities. Many football clubs are cutting down fees of players, coaches and management to keep up the team.

The report from the Italian newspaper says Juventus are affected as well and could accept a £50million offer for Ronaldo if the Spanish giants are interested.

Ronaldo is the highest paid player in Serie A, with his contract earning him £27.5m-a-season, guaranteed until June 2022.

However, Juventus players have accepted a wage reduction, which will save the club £80m over the next four months. Ronaldo himself will lose out on around £10m in the coming months.

Right now, even a wealthy club like Juventus cannot afford to settle debt with their players without renewing contracts and restructuring future payments.

Last week, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli was confident of agreeing terms on a new deal until 2024 with Ronaldo, cementing the forward’s legendary status at the club, DailyMail UK reports.

He would propose spreading the cost of the £10m owed to Ronaldo over the next two seasons.

However, these recent reports would suggest that they are now open to him leaving, which could set up a sensational return to Real Madrid.

It is uncertain if Real Madrid would want Ronaldo back as they are already in the race for Kylian Mbappe from French side, PSG, who is considered to be much younger.