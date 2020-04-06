Femi Otedola has helped the central bank in exposing the individuals and organizations that are yet to redeem their N1bn pledge to the coalition to fight against coronavirus in Nigeria.

This comes after he shared photo of the list of individuals and organizations that have fulfilled their pledge while he also called on others to fulfill their pledges in time.

Femi in his post yesterday stated that he honored his pledge because his word is his bond. He also called on those who are yet to fulfill their own pledges to make sure they do so.

But today, he published the list of names of this whose pledge is yet to be redeemed. He wrote;

Not yet redeemed! Let our word be our bond, and redeem pledges to the Coalition Against Covid-19. The Central Bank of Nigeria at the close of business on Friday, April 3, 2020, listed a few donors yet to redeem their pledges. I encourage them to fast-track this intervention to save lives during this pandemic. Every life counts! …F.Ote💲

