Nigerian Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire in a latest statement said the Federal Government didn’t invite Chinese Doctors to the country.

He made this known while appearing on Channels TV’s News at 10, as he said the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) brought in the doctors to help the FG.

Osagie also disclosed that the doctors are currently in isolation and they will soon start a video conferencing with them to learn from their experience.

He said,

“I think in the first place we didn’t bring them in, and I think China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in its wisdom and probably in its corporate social responsibility thought they should bring people in to come and help us and give advice,” Ehanire said.

“We didn’t issue an invitation, but we are not unhappy that they are here because we can learn from their experience.

“These people have been through it, and we want to start with a video conferencing with them even while they are isolated so that we can try to learn from their experiences.

“There is nothing better than learning from someone who has actually suffered an event and been inflicted with an injury.”

HOT NOW