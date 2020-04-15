Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq has revealed that Federal Government is set to start crediting the Bank Accounts of Nigerians in a bid to cushion the effect of the lockdown as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is a move of the Federal government to extend the palliative measures to the urban poor as it carries out with President Buhari’s directive on the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on Nigerians. According to her,

“You are aware that the President in his broadcast of Monday 13th April, directed that we expand the beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer by one million and in this regard, we are going to focus more now on the urban poor.

Hajiya Sadiya Farouq stated this while briefing State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, in ensuring that the said people get this, Sadiya has said that people with over N5, 000 in their bank account will not benefit from the palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government also said that it will be using the mobile networks, to know people that top up the credit units for their phones with may be N100 or less.

“Well, we have three options; one, we are going to use the national social register that we already have, two, we are also going to focus on the urban poor as I mentioned, by using their verified BVN accounts to get them, that is, people that have an account balance of N5, 000 and below.

“We are also using the mobile networks, to know people that top up the credit units for their phones with may be N100 or less. Those are also people that we consider to be poor and vulnerable. So, these are the three options that we are exploring and I am sure that by the time we get this data we will be able to give this intervention.” She said

-Vanguard

