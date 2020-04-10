Former Nigerian senator and Business mogul, Ben Murray Bruce has shared a photo of himself in the United States of America.
Ben Murray shared a photo of himself with a black face mask on his face as he revealed that is the current living situation in the United States.
See photo;
He captioned the photo; “The is how we are currently living in America. I miss Nigeria. I can’t wait to return.”
Recall that Ben Murray Bruce was in the news some weeks ago after he lost his wife, Evelyn Murray Bruce to death in March.
HOT NOW
- Fact Check: New details emerge on viral photo of Funke Akindele cleaning the streets as punishment
- Covenant University allegedly plans to expel students who have participated in any social media challenge during this lockdown period
- Photos of Anita Joseph’s elder sister surfaces online – You would wonder who is really younger between them
Discussion about this post