During a live video chat on Instagram, Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo was heard lamenting bitterly about how he is suffering. According to the 34 year old, people should stop having a sense of entitlement that celebrities have to help them because it is not their duty.

He added that he can help anyone if he wants to help but its not his duty or right .

In his words ”It is not my job, it is the governments job.. I am suffering.. I am going out of my way to help who i can help.. Its not my duty”

Watch Video below;

HOT NOW