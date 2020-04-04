According to the report, a man passed away at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital yesterday after the family didn’t make known his health status to.medical practitioners until it was too late.

It turned out the man was positive for coronavirus, reports revealed.

Nigerians took to social media to react as many blamed the family for not coming out truthful to the medical workers.

Media Personel, Daddy Freeze also reacted to the report as he stressed that COVID19 is exposing how wicked some of us are.

Daddy Freeze said, “I personally see the case of the man who died in LUTH as suicide and his family, in my opinion, are enablers at the very best and guilty of man slaughter at the worst case scenario. This COVID19 is exposing how wicked some of us are. It’s like a #nakedchallenge gone wrong.”

