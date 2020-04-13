Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu in the spirit of Easter has celebrated the frontline health workers attending to the Coronavirus patients at the Yaba Isolation centre in the state.

For the mini-concert, the government employed the services of popular saxophonist Beejay sax and singer Laolu Gbenjo. for a praise session, having the health workers dance away their worry and sing for joy!

“We refuse to allow COVID-19 deprive us our joy and our abilities to return all the glory to God. Thank you @beejaysaxb and @laolugbenjo for giving our frontline health workers and our warriors (patients) at the Yaba isolation center a reason to smile. And thank you for heeding our call.

God bless.” Governor Jide Sanwo lu stated as he shared videos from the occasion.”

Watch the video below:

