As the U.S. death tolls near 15,000, President Donald Trump has called on Americans to take advantage of the Easter period to intercede on behalf of the country and humanity at large.

In the latest briefing on the Coronavirus pandemic from the White House, a contrite Trump advised Americans to take advantage of the celebration of the resurrection of Christ in seeking God’s face as the world power country faces the darkest times in recent years.

“We can use this time to pray, to reflect, and to focus on our personal relationship with God.” Trump said

President Trump continued to try to shift blame for his response to the coronavirus crisis, lashing out at the World Health Organization, claiming the United Nations agency got “every aspect” of the outbreak wrong, and threatened to put a hold on U.S. funding amid the ongoing pandemic.

As at press time, the United States of America has recorded 434,114 cases of coronavirus with 23,744 recoveries and a staggering 14,800 deaths.

