Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye has done many funny things in the past to the extent that he was tagged a comedian by people although Nigerian foremost comedian, Ali Baba while reacting to it distanced the comedy industry from Melaye.
Well, Dino Melaye has come again as he published on Twitter that he is now doing Calculation spending despite his fleet of luxurious cars.
It seems he has not been practicing such calculation spendings before now, but covid-19 has taught him such financial education.
He wrote;
Na calculation spending we dey now ooo.
Is Corona lockdown now teaching some financial literacy?
Na calculation spending we dey now ooo. pic.twitter.com/CyjzN2Gr1y
— Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) April 20, 2020
HOT NOW
- Why I’m not married at 37 -Don Jazzy reveals as he breaks down in new video
- The body buried today is not Abba Kyari, he was cremated in Ikoyi -Kemi Olunloyo
- “Marry me now before my bride price shoots up” – Tiwa Savage declares on Instagram; Davido reacts
Discussion about this post