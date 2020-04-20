Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye has done many funny things in the past to the extent that he was tagged a comedian by people although Nigerian foremost comedian, Ali Baba while reacting to it distanced the comedy industry from Melaye.

Well, Dino Melaye has come again as he published on Twitter that he is now doing Calculation spending despite his fleet of luxurious cars.

It seems he has not been practicing such calculation spendings before now, but covid-19 has taught him such financial education.

He wrote;

Na calculation spending we dey now ooo.

Is Corona lockdown now teaching some financial literacy?

Na calculation spending we dey now ooo. pic.twitter.com/CyjzN2Gr1y — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) April 20, 2020

HOT NOW