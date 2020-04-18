Nollywood actress, Destiny Amaka has lamented her concerns on the scary spread of deadly Coronavirus across the globe as well as the lockdown extension in Nigeria. Bemoaning her loneliness, the curvy media personality told Sun News that sadly she had deposed all her s3x toys before the pandemic.

“I feel so lonely this lockdown period. I think I feel it more because we know we can’t go out to get anything even s3x. But, truly I’m sure we’ve all been without s3x longer than these few weeks.

I don’t even own any more sex toys, I got rid of them, but I definitely need to stack back up. I have to look for ways to get boldly contact or wait till we come out of this. It is really ain’t that serious yet.

On the other hand, I think it’s a blessing that I am single during this time. I can’t imagine having boyfriend issues during this time, it won’t be a funny encounter. I’m really happy I get to spend all the lockdown weeks with myself and put all the energy I need to become a better me,” she said.

On marriages possibly packing up within these trying times, Destiny Amaka maintained that marriages are unique and, “what will crash will crash with our either it this quarantine. It might fasten the process but what will be will be. Two people have to chose to make it work or simply walk way.”

The pretty actress also noted that she actually panicked when it was officially announced that a celebrity who attended African Magic Viewers Choice Award 2020, tested positive to Coronavirus.

“I was at the AMVCA and when I got to know about the Coronavirus issue, I wasn’t so worried after all, I didn’t mingle too much as I wasn’t feeling too well. However, I was more concerned about an event I went to later that week. With all these going on, I think celebrities should abide by the laws and regulations put out by the government,” she added.

