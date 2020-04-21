The coronavirus pandemic has shown that most Nigerians don’t know the difference between two public hospitals LUTH and LASUTH which are situated in Lagos state, with some Lagosians seeing both as one.

LUTH

This stands for the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and it is own by the Federal Government.

LUTH is a tertiary hospital in Idi-Araba, Surulere, Lagos State. The hospital was established in 1962 and is affiliated with the University of Lagos UNILAG College of Medicine.

LUTH is a COVID-19 isolation center.

LASUTH

This stands for the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and it is own by the state government.

LASUTH is located at Ikeja and it also shares structures with the College of Medicine, Lagos State University.

The hospital was established in 1955 from a small cottage health centre by the Old western region. It was, however, converted to a teaching hospital in July 2001.

According to a recent statement by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, LASUTH is not a COVID-19 isolation center but a teaching hospital and they also take care of only their regular patients.

