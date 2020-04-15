A trailer filled with over 50 persons has been turned back by Niger’s Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane.

The truck had been stopped by security personnel at Gidan Kwano area when they saw people on top of the truck unable to explain their journey.

The driver had explained they were coming from Lagos and heading to Kano, pleading they should be allowed to pass through as they pledged not to stop in the state.

But the security had to call the Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19 to seek permission to allow them to pass through the state.

Matane, who is the Chairman of the state Taskforce on COVID-19 when he arrived at the scene, immediately told the security personnel to escort the trailer back to where it came from.

He stressed that there was no waiver for any truck not carrying food items, fuel or other essential products to enter the state, emphasising the total lockdown of Niger.

An eyewitness told The Nation that the truck had been covered with A tonneau cover, adding that while some of the boys were on top of the truck, others were under the covering.

The SSG had emphasised the state was determined not to allow anyone to cross the border while expressing his doubly over the health of the passengers in the truck.

The 24- hour restriction order in Niger state entered its third day on Wednesday.

