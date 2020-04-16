Updating Nigerians, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday confirmed 34 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

NCDC said the new cases were discovered in five different states.

“18 Lagos, 12 in Kano, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Delta, 1 in Niger,” NCDC tweeted.

“As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths”

“As at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT”

Lagos- 232 FCT- 58 Osun- 20 Kano- 16 Edo- 15 Oyo- 11 Ogun- 9 Katsina- 7 Bauchi- 6 Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 6 Kwara- 4 Delta- 4 Ondo- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Niger- 2 Benue- 1 Anambra- 1

On Wednesday, The Kano State Ministry of Health announced 12 new cases in the state, which brings a total of 21 confirmed cases in the most populous state in the country and 1 death

HOT NOW