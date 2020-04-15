The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night, April 14, announced eleven cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 373.

The disease control agency on Tuesday reported nineteen (19) cases as Lagos records 25 cases. In what caused a huge scare, NCDC, few hours later announced the new eleven cases – meaning Nigeria recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases within the run of twenty-four hours.

The total number of all cases is now 373 while 99 patients have been successfully discharged with 11 deaths recorded since the outbreak of the disease in the country in late February.

As at 11:00 pm 14th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT Lagos- 214 FCT- 58 Osun- 20 Edo- 15 Oyo- 11 Ogun- 9 Bauchi- 6 Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 6 Katsina-5 Kwara- 4 Kano- 4 Ondo- 3 Delta- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Benue- 1 Niger- 1 Anambra- 1

As at 10:25 am on Wednesday morning, The Kano State Ministry of Health announced five new cases in the state, which brings a total of 9 confirmed cases in the most populous state in the country.

