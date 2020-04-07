The Ogun State Government has received some intensive care medical equipment from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to support the State in its preparedness for a surge of COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor, Ogun State, Noimot Oyedele, who received the donation on behalf of the State Government at the RCCG Camp Ground, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, said the equipment would further boost to the State’s capacity for treating confirmed cases.

She said the equipment are hard to come by because of the high global demand for them, adding that statistics have revealed that many states in Nigeria may be unable to cope with Covid-19 surges being experienced in some of the developed countries.

Noimot Oyedele appreciated the RCCG for also distributing surgical face masks, hand gloves & sanitizers, saying the intensive care equipment will boost the State’s effort towards providing adequate treatment for those who test positive for Covid19 in the state.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker expressed her gratitude to RCCG and its leadership for their sense of responsibility towards supporting the State government’s response and preparedness for Covid-19, describing the church as exemplary.

She said that though essentials such as masks, gloves and hand sanitizers are needed for infection prevention control, it was also necessary for the State to have adequate intensive care equipment in place in case of a surge in cases of Covid-19.

On his part, the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, RCCG, Pastor Funso Odesola, said that the handing over of the medical equipment to Ogun State was part of his church’s contribution to government’s efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

He disclosed the RCCG had also distributed not least that 20, 000 (1kg) bags of rice and other food items to cushion the effect of the ongoing lockdown on Nigerians irrespective of their tribes and religions.

