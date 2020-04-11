Popular gospel artist, Sinach has weight behind her husband, Joe Egbu after he called out pastors who expressed their belief in science over what the church teaches, amidst the coronavirus outbreak

Joe Egbu in an earlier statement stressed that it’s pity that many so-called men of God ignored the true healing in the power of God and chose to stay away from church as science advised.

Supporting his post, his wife Sinach wrote that the gates of Hell will not prevail over the church as many people are of the belief the virus and the following lockdown are plots from the pits of hell.

Joe wrote:

It’s a Shame that Faith in God and Wisdom of God have been relegated in our Society.

People of God rely more on Science( Inventions) than God (Inventor)

Some Men of God now seek counsels from the People of the World ( I thought reverse was the case). They have relinquished their Authorities and Churches have become Gathering of Convenience.

They have become Sheep like their Congregation, cowardly waiting for any Shepherd to proffer solution. It’s a Shame that Church, known for healing, is now regarded as a place to avoid.

ITS A SHAME

HOT NOW