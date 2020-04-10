Nigerian talented female singer and song writer, Simi has said the Coronavirus pandemic has made superstars seem ordinary as show business is no longer lucrative as it used to be.

Simi stressed that it is time for everyone to be humble and have a reset of perspective, essence, mindset that no one is anything.

She said, “Even your superstars seem more ordinary now. Lol. Showbiz is less showy when tomorrow is standing on a cliff. This should humble the fuck out of everyone.

This is likely not the end of the world; but for those of us here to witness it, it should be the beginning of a reset of perspective, essence, mindset. Cos las las we ain’t shit. We’re just here to be the most that we can be while the universe allows it.”

