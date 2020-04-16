Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has said that COVID-19 tests in all approved testing centres in Lagos State are carried out free of charge.

Abayomi stated this today while reacting to an online report which alleged that patients pay 30,000 Naira for COVID19 test at NCDC approved centres in Lagos, noting that no designated testing centre in the State is allowed to collect money for the COVID-19 tests.

The Commissioner maintained that the State Ministry of Health is not aware of any health worker at any of the testing centres that collects money for the COVID-19 test.

He urged residents to be wary of misleading reports targeted at discrediting front-line health workers who are committed to ensuring that COVID-19 is contained.

Prof Abayomi also urged Lagosians to call 08000CORONA to report any health worker and or anyone who demands or requests fees to conduct COVID-19 tests at any designated testing centres in Lagos.

