The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 22 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. breakdown of the 22 new cases is 15 in Lagos, 4 in The FCT, 2 in Bauchi and 1 in Edo

As of 9:00pm 8th April, there are 276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 44 have been discharged with 6 deaths

Lagos- 145

FCT- 54

Osun- 20

Oyo- 11

Edo- 12

Bauchi- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Kwara- 2

Delta- 1

Katsina-1

