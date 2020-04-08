The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 22 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. breakdown of the 22 new cases is 15 in Lagos, 4 in The FCT, 2 in Bauchi and 1 in Edo
As of 9:00pm 8th April, there are 276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 44 have been discharged with 6 deaths
Lagos- 145
FCT- 54
Osun- 20
Oyo- 11
Edo- 12
Bauchi- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Kwara- 2
Delta- 1
Katsina-1
