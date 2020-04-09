The Lagos state Rapid Response Squad has arrested 202 persons who violated the Lagos state lockdown order.

Police officers on enforcement of restriction today arrested 202 suspects for converging at different locations within Lagos and engaging in football and aerobics exercises thus, violating the sit-at-home order

They were charged to court and fined N10,000 each and sentenced to two hours community service. Please stay at home to curb the spread.

TheInfoNG had earlier reported that A Magistrate Court in the Yaba, Lagos State sentenced 51 persons for violating the lockdown and the social distancing directives of the Lagos State Government.

The offenders were sentenced to a one-month community service.

HOT NOW