Nigerian singer. Tiwatope Savage, professionally known as Tiwa Savage steady partners with her beautiful boy, Jamil Balogun to produce cute mother-son moments.

As the lockdown persists, leaving most businesses closed and going out there totally unsafe due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tiwa has channeled her inner barbing skills in giving her son a superb cut haven stayed home unshaved for days.

The music star shared pictures of herself cutting her son’s hair and captioned the picture: Welcome to Savage salon. According to the singer, she is an international barber and she charges $1, an equivalent of about 400 in Nigerian Naira for a haircut.

Tiwa Savage really did an amazing job with the haircut and we are proud of her skills. Shout-out to the multitalented mama jamjam we are definitely going to visit her salon for a haircut soon.

