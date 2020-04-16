Recall that US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the suspension of US funding the World Health of Organization WHO. Public figures like Hillary Clinton and Bill Gate have reacted to Trumps latest action which they described dangerous.

Hillary Clinton in a tweet said, “WHO is on the front lines of this pandemic, providing advice, training, and equipment crucial to saving lives—including Americans’. Cutting their funding is not only dangerous—Trump doesn’t have the authority to do it. He should know: violating spending laws got him impeached.”

Bill Gate said, “Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs WHO now more than ever.”

The US is the biggest funder of the WHO and suspending the fund has left a vacuum which many are expecting to be filled by China and other world power.

Russia in a statement described US action as a selfish move.

