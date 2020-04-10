Popular Nigerian dance hall singer, Cynthia Morgan turned Madrina became a personality to reckon with in the music industry around the year 2013 but today she has fizzled into oblivion.

2016 and 2017 were not good years for the Edo state born artiste. She ability to deliver monster hits lacked its usual panache that many Nigerians had grown to love. It began to look like the tough-talking reggae queen was missing her mojo and she was forced to take a break from music in 2017.

She made a short comeback in 2018, just to reveal she has re branded and changed her name from Cynthia Morgan to ‘Madrina’. After some months, Cynthia deleted her Instagram account and nothing was heard about her again, safe for rumors about how her landlord was about to kick her out of the house for owing rent.

In a recent interview on Lunchtime Friday with Sydney Shocker, the singer gave reasons behind her disappearance. She said was very sick and was facing a lot of family issues which resulted into her breaking down.

“I took ill, i was really sick and had family issues, then i had a breakdown” She said.

She explained that although she tried to get back into the studio, it just really wasn’t it and all these affected her career negatively.

Watch the video interview below:

“I have been terribly sick, and facing lots of family issues” – singer Cynthia Morgan finally reveals what caused the setback in her musical career. pic.twitter.com/QLnbY6IFU7 — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) April 10, 2020

