Popular Media Personality, Daddy Freeze has confirmed that Big Brother Naija champion, Mercy Eke and London based Nigerian musician WillieXO are in a romantic relationship.

Freeze made this known in an Instagram live interview with the singer.

“Willie and i have known for quite a while, he is a great guy, wonderful musician, loves Africa loves Nigeria. There is also one part of his life that’s not really important, because nobody really care about people’s relationships. He is also a boyfriend to Mercy of Big Brother” Daddy Freeze said.

This development has however, confirmed speculations that Mercy and Ike (her reality TV boyfriend) have gone their separate ways.

Mercy Eke didn’t seem like Willie’s girl yesterday after she took to social media to pen down touching message to celebrate his birthday.

“Happy birthday @iamwilliexo you are such a gentle man and a real friend, you were in London during my time in Bbn house, you didn’t know me from Adams , you weren’t even watching , yet you pulled through from a thousand miles, Willie I appreciate you Today and tomorrow.

Stay safe

Enjoy your day“



