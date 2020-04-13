Popular dancer James Brown has come public again to accuse Davido of blocking him on social media for no reason.

Recall that James Brown has disclosed that Bobrisky does not want to associate with him again and has blocked him on all social media platforms.

Well, it appears a lot more celebrities are trying to distance themselves from him because of his lifestyle and probably how he survives on lies.

In a recent interview on Instagram live, James Brown stated that he did not offend Davido at any time but he noticed that the singer blocked him on social media platforms.

Watch the video below;

HOT NOW