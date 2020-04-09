Nigerian singer, Davido who has always had an undertone for politics and nation-building has been on a ranting mode since news of the inferno at the Accountant General’s office broke.

Davido who had earlier demanded transparency and accountability from the federal government as regards the COVID-19 donations from well-meaning Nigerians and private organisations took to his Twitter page to declare his political ambition.

In one of his tweets on Wednesday evening, OBO said:

All u pple tweeting politics this politics that … if u think this young generation will just allow u guys in the present administration to keep fucking around till my kids are grown you are joking …. THW WORLD IS CHANGING JUST KNOW THAT!!! D rubbish will soon stop!!

Some of his fans believe there is more to politics than it meets the eye and he quickly told them to watch out for his moves

Nigerian entertainment is the biggest thing to come out of nigeria … I dint think politics will be a problem

HOT NOW