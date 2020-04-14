Davido and Asa entertained their fans as they sang each other’s songs in a recent live video on Instagram. Videos from the session was recorded and shared on Twitter and Twitter NG is loving it with some of the most mushy statements in history. However, some people are shaming Davido.

On April 13, 2020, Nigerian singers, Davido and Asa, took to their respective Instagram pages to continue the global trend of e-events. This time, they sang each other’s songs and Twitter NG is loving it with some of the most mushy statements in history. However, some people are shaming Davido.

For that reason, Davido has been a top trending topic for much of the morning. Nigerians have been celebrating the power to put aside ego and collaborate at such a pivotal time. Here are the picks from the bunch;

“Even if #davido does not have voice, his passion and zeal is incomparable” – Nigerian Man reacts to Davido Passionately singing #asa ‘s Bibamke on Ig Live pic.twitter.com/grmSqMvKyZ — Official_otblogger (@OTloaded) April 14, 2020

DAVIDO wey I don dey Stan since DAMIDURO days, dat DAMI DURO Na shouting from beginning to ending😂😂 Na today DAVIDO dey shout? Lmao make I tell u, my ears don master DAVIDO voice, to me DAVIDO's voice is like a Girl MOANING.. e dey sweet me for heart, kidney and down below😌 — Juni🦁 (@Junimill11) April 14, 2020

Asa singing Davido’s “Blow my mind” What would you Rate it out of 10 pic.twitter.com/uNTSH0Vdi8 — Ikorodu Khal (@iam_bussie) April 14, 2020

I told y’all that Davido is the best vocalist in African y’all think I was joking…Davido performing one of asa popular song for her see how he is blending his voice like Michael Jackson and Chris Brown I don’t think wizkid can relate!!!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pkqAXO81Au — If my tweet pain you drink otapiapia and pepsi 😭 (@Skeppy1586) April 13, 2020

That Davido singing Asa’s Bibanké video was a lirru embarrassing to watch 😿😭

Asa was just going hmmm, hmm hmm x2 — Tolulope.O 🍀 (@crosshaired_) April 14, 2020

HOT NOW