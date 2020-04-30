Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido is the most elated man right now as he finally reunites with his fiancee, Chioma after weeks of undergoing therapies to get herself rid of the deadly coronavirus.

The singer who had a double dose of happiness as he celebrates Chioma’s 25th birthday and meeting her for the first time since she tested positive for COVID-19, took to his Insta stories to share a lovely video of himself, Chioma and other DMW crew members who can’t seem to get enough of their ‘madam’.

TheInfoNG recalls that Davido announced on the 27th March 2020 that Chioma had tested positive to the novel coronavirus after visiting London earlier that month. Chioma was isolated from her family as she underwent treatment in an undisclosed facility until she was discharged after testing negative twice about two weeks ago.

Watch the video of the DMW queen reuniting with the team below:

