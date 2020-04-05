Davido has reacted to the donations that have been made to combat Coronavirus in Nigeria, saying the government must put the funds to good use.

On Friday, contributions to the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) set up by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to raise funds to combat Coronavirus hit N19.488 billion up from the N15.325 billion earlier collected.

A breakdown of the contributions showed that the Central Bank of Nigeria and Aliko Dangote donated N2billion each, while Abdul Samad Rabiu (Bua Sugar Refinery); Segun Agbaje (GTB); Tony Elumelu (UBA); Oba Otudeko (First Bank); Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank); Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution donated N1 Billion each to the relief fund.

Other donors include Pacific Holding Ltd, Union Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, ECOBank, African Steel Mills and Multichoice Nigeria Limited, FSDH Merchant Bank, FBN Merchant Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank, Sun Trust Bank, Providus Bank, Wema Bank, Unity Bank, Heritage Bank, Nova Merchant Bank, Polaris Bank, and Keystone Bank, Globus Bank, Titan Trust Bank, Takagro Chemicals Ltd, Ahmadu Mahmoud, and Handy Capital Ltd.

Reacting to the donations received so far, Davido whose father, Deji Adeleke also donated N500m, wrote on his social media pages: ‘?? to everyone else that contributed !! Now let’s make sure the government puts these funds to good use !!!.

