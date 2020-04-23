Davido’s fiancée, Chioma is fully back to posting on social media after it was announced few days ago that she has tested negative twice to COVID-19.

Just recently, the mother of one shared a post on her Instastory channel where she addressed women. The post which was initially shared by celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, talked about how a lot of women tend to lose their senses in the process of waiting for their male partners to come around.

According to the post, such women should desist from wasting their time.

“Many women lose their senses while waiting for one man like that to come to his. Stop wasting your time,” the post read.

See a screenshot below:

HOT NOW