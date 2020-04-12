Aminu Sanusi, son of dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, and his wife, Zainab, have welcomed a baby girl.
Aminu who got married to Zainab in 2018, shared photos of his wife and daughter on Sunday morning, April 12.
Congrats to them. See more photos below;
HOT NOW
- BREAKING: Stay at home, lockdown extended indefinitely –Buhari
- Regina Daniels to hold the biggest food giveaway ever amidst covid-19 isolation order (Video)
- “This your daughter is ripe” -Men flood Yul Edochie’s page after he celebrated his daughter’s 15th birthday
Discussion about this post