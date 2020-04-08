The cornavirus lockeddown is unarguably a boring one. It has halted all social, economic and religious activities across the globe but in many ways, the covid-19 outbreak has been one big social experiment.

Nigerian disc jockey, Dj Cuppy has also admitted that it’s a boring period. She said this in the caption of a photo she shared on Instagram where she showed off her bedroom in London.

Her location revealed that she is out of Nigeria, observing her quarantine in London, United Kingdom.

See the photo of her bedroom below;

HOT NOW