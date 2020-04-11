CSP Dolapo Badmos has tested negative to Corona Virus.

The popular police woman was subjected to Covid-19 test after a report on a blog that she visited the UK amidst the outbreak of the Virus. Her result returned negative. She has been given a clean bill of health to carry on with her essential duty of policing with a caveat to stay safe!

Dolapo Badmos welcomed a baby girl some months ago. She took to Instagram to share the news of the arrival of her bundle of joy.

The popular police officer just welcomed a baby girl and she shared the news with her IG followers on Friday evening.

She posted the photo of her baby girl, check it out here.

HOT NOW