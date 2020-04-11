Nigerian veteran ace producer and owner of Mavins Music Label, Don Jazzy disclosed his excitement as his longtime crush and top songster, Rihanna vibes to Rema’s song.

It is no hidden fact that Don Jazzy has a crush on Rihanna and has been fantasising about her being his girlfriend.

Recently, the Mavins boss shared a photoshop photo of himself and Rihanna in the bedroom.

Well, it looks like his dream is close to becoming a reality as the music producer finally got to watch the International singer, Rihanna shows off her dancing skills to a song by his very own protege on Instagram Live

And excited Don Jazzy sharing the video clip wrote, “Father Lord when? We getting closer guys lol @Badgalriri

