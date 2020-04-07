Canadian rapper Drake, yesterday, 6th of April took to his Instagram page to have a live session during which he played songs. One of the songs he played was ‘Dumebi’ by budding Nigerian teenage singer, Rema.

Perhaps, the effect of Coronavirus pandemic might not be all bad after all as people are getting life-changing opportunities through social media. Rema could be the next big thing as the Drake would not stop chewing up his name.

While playing ‘Dumebi,’ Drake said, “Big up Rema too. We have sick songs together…” He then continued playing the song. This continues the strategic positioning that Mavin Records has been commendably doing with Rema.

