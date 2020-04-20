A Nigerian lady has advised Nigerian ladies to steer clear of men who would not send them N500,000 weekly Upkeep fee.

The lady identified as Kingima on Instagram has been going viral all afternoon since she shared a video, advising ladies to hook up with men that would take care of their ‘assets’. Kingima asserted that no excuse should be made for any guy especially during these trying times of pandemic. In her words:

“Have you gotten Quarantine money? If not break up with him”

Watch the video below:

