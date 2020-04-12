While Nigerian Christians and their counterparts around the world today mark Easter to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, media personnel, Daddy Freeze stated that Easter is not scriptural.

Daddy Freeze stressed that Easter is named after a Teutonic goddess.

He said, “Easter is named after a Teutonic Goddess. It is not scriptural. The apostles never celebrated it. The resurrection of Yahushua, through which he became the Hamashiach or the Christ for the redemption of sins is what’s important, not a festival named after a marine spirit! ~FRZ”

Daddy Freeze is known for his controversial statements especially when it comes to Christian beliefs and tenets.

He has in the past spoken against paying tithes to churches.

To promote his cause, Daddy Freeze created the Free the Sheeple movement, however, despite some of his Christian beliefs, he seems to have a close affiliation with Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministry.

