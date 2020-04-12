The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Nigerian Christians for marking this year’s Easter.

Gbajabiamila said the Easter period is a time for sober reflection, urging Christian faithful to use the period to pray for Nigeria and the world at large, especially at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Speaker urged all Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper at this time of national challenge, saying with brotherliness, the country would continue to be one.

“I call on all Nigerians, especially Christians, to as a matter of responsibility pray fervently at this time for God to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world,” the Speaker said.

HOT NOW