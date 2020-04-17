Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya is celebrating her birthday today, 17th April. The award-winning actress took to her social media pages to share lovely photos in celebration of her 31st birthday.

Beverly recounted that her birthday plans were ruined, like everyone else over the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled socio-economic activities worldwide. She revealed that she ought to be in far away Singapore for her birthday celebrations but stuck in her home with a few loved ones around.

Read her beautiful birthday message below:

Birthday ❤️. —

Grateful for today but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t constantly thinking about what’s going on around the world, it’s overwhelming. If someone had told me that this would be how I’d spend my birthday, I’d have laughed…I was supposed to be in Singapore! Alas, here we are…the impossible has happened but I’ve chosen to see the blessings in all of this. This is a unique opportunity to be still and just appreciate the little things in life.

—

Dear Lord, thank you for this day and thank you for your blessings…Thank you for your mercy, love, protection and for great health. I pray that you heal the world and be with every person going through trying times right now. Be with those who are sick, those who have lost loved ones, those who have lost their jobs, those who are starving and/or homeless, those who are battling depression and please be with all the health workers.

—

Decided to share some of my favourite pictures/videos for my birthday. —

I will be going live on Instagram a lot today, let’s have some fun. Join me! —

Swipe ❤️

