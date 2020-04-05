It’s the first of the year 2020 from Edoboy Medase as he releases his most anticipated song of the year ” Bewu ” produced by Oz’DBeat today on his Birthday. Bewu is Ghanaian highlife oriented song with sweet melody and catchy lyrics. This is set to be one of the biggest highlife songs out this year. Download enjoy and share with friends.

Happy Birthday Edoboy Medase.

