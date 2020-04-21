Legendary American rapper, Eminem is celebrating his 12 years of sobriety.

This comes after his struggles with drugs and alcohol in the past as he disclosed that he is now clean and living his best life.

Eminem took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the special moment, the rapper whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, shared a photo of his 12-year sobriety chip and wrote:

‘ Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.’

Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid. pic.twitter.com/g5Ww2gKoqF — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 21, 2020

The artist has been open about his battles with addiction in the past, revealing he was once taking up to 30 Vicodin (an opioid that treats severe pain) a day as well as ‘anywhere from 40 to 60 Valium’ (a benzodiazepine that can help people be calm).

