Following an incident that happened on Tory Lanez’s live video, Juliet Ibrahim is the latest African celebrity to come under blast on Twitter.

Juliet Ibrahim was on Tory Lanez’ live video recently and she dropped some comment about Africa that fans have tagged ‘demeaning.”

Commenting on his live video, the screen star said if this was an African artist, many people would be begging by dropping the account number.

She wrote:

“If this was an African artist live, ill be seeing account numbers all over the place.”

In another comment on Tory Lanez IG Live “quarantine radio” that had over 250,000 viewers, she reacted to a strip dancer pouring liquid milk on her body.

This time Ibrahim wrote:

“chai MILK THAT SOME PEOPLE NEED TO FEED IN AFRICA

Her comments have since generated heat from pissed off Africans who have ow fired back at her with several comments of their own.

Check out Twitter reactions to Ibrahim’s comments below:

Juliet Ibrahim disrespected and insulted Africa on Tory Lanez’s Instagram live last night.

I still don’t know what’s funny about the comments she dropped?? ..and if we talk too much now Judas the rat will say we are Set Awon twitter haters geng. — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) April 10, 2020

Africa celebrities always disgrace themselves with any given opportunity, How many accounts number did Juliet Ibrahim see in fatherDwm & Eva’s live, ubi and davido, Masterkraft and pheelz’s live, Shizzi and Sarz live? The fact that you’re celebrity does not mean you have sense.. — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) April 10, 2020

This low budget Kim K called Juliet Ibrahim just disgraced her entire generation and decided to drag Africa into the mess… Operator shall we? pic.twitter.com/VRppUxwmE9 — Mukarram Ruma (@Ruma010) April 10, 2020

Juliet Ibrahim disrespected the whole of Africa on Tory Lanez Instagram Live. Today is the day we draggg Juliet Ibrahim. pic.twitter.com/6vv16jqP4O — PorPorRee 💫 (@VEJ0ME) April 10, 2020

So Juliet Ibrahim went to tag Africans and Nigerians as beggars in Torys live show on IG and later I'm not surprised. Even Iceberg Slim knew where your brain was located, he kept touching it. pic.twitter.com/4sDq2NKtI3 — Daniel Friday Danzor 🕊 (@officialdanzor) April 10, 2020

After shading Africans for always dropping account numbers on artist IG live. You went and sneak in your IG business page on same IG live like we won't notice.

Kim Kardashian won't do that. Begging is begging don't sugar coat it.

Juliet Ibrahim is a 🤡🤡 abeg Hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/oreALOofJs — MBrown (@__irigo) April 10, 2020

