Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has blasted Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Okojie.

The sensational singer, Davido expressed his displeasure via the comment session of Eniola Badmus post.

Badmus had joined the rest of her colleagues to congratulate Mercy Johnson on the supposed arrival of her 4th baby and Davido commented.

‘ Wicked pple…. Congrats tho’, he wrote.

When a concerned fan asked the reason for such a spiteful comment, he replied, ‘nothing just evil set of people that’s all..”

TheInfoNG recalls Davido was caught up in a law suit with the couple after failing to perform at the unveiling of the Okojie’s luxury hotel, Henod Luxury Hotels in Abulegba, Lagos.

Unfortunately, the 27 year old musician who on his Instagram page announced that he will be present at the grand launch failed to show up.

However the whole arrangement which appeared to have been sealed turned to a disappointment.

Davido who was on a tour in America, refused to show up and all efforts to speak to his management team proved abortive since they stopped taking calls.

On that note, Mercy Johnson and her hubby, dragged him to court.

HOT NOW