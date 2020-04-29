Adekunle Gold is not just touching lives with his music but also with his kind

gesture as he surprise a lady by getting her a new airpods.

Celebrities have now become popular for giving out gift to their devoted fans on

social media despite the way they get trolled for any mistake done.

Adekunle Gold have been trolled on numerous occasions but this has not

stopped him from showing how kind hearted he his as he surprise a female fans.

The female follower had lamented about her inability to get an airpod and was

shocked when Adekunle Gold asked for her details and was delivered a brand

new one.

The over excited fans took to the social media platform to thank Adekunle Gold for his kind gesture.

She tweeted:

HOT NOW