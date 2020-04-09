A photo said to be Funke Akindele supposedly cleaning the streets of Lagos as punishment for violating the lockdown rule has been making the rounds on the internet all day.

TheInfoNG did a bit of fact check on the photo and story but discovered that it’s not the actress as her 14 days community service does not involve cleaning the streets.

We also gathered that the picture has been online since 2018, as it was first shared on twitter by @CleanerLagos, an initiative of former governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode

See the photos below:

The first batch of Community Sanitation Workers have commenced work in selected areas of Lagos state. Under the Cleaner Lagos Initiative, 27,500 people will be employed as Community Sanitation Workers who will sweep the streets of Lagos. #CleanerLagos #CSWsOfLagos pic.twitter.com/KFPrf2VshS — Cleaner Lagos (@CleanerLagos) January 12, 2018

