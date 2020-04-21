Nigerian rapper, Falz has commenced search for the contacts of some female immigration officers after the immigration office says they have been left embarrassed with the ladies who took part in a viral music challenge.

The challenge went viral on social media following the enforced lockdown and isolation in most cities across Nigeria.

According to the Assistant Comptroller General of the NIS, Iam Haliru, the video of the NIS women “revealed a rather disturbing and embarrassing display of indecent flaunting of your bodies, desecration of service uniform/beret and the use of inappropriate language thereby, sabotaging the values upheld by the service.

“To state the obvious, your act has caused a lot of embarrassment to the NIS and in line with our standard as a paramilitary organisation is considered scandalous and an act unbecoming of an officer and therefore a violation of PSR 030401 and 030402. This is a serious misconduct liable to dismissal from service.

“In view of the foregoing, therefore, you are requested to make a representation, if any, within 72hrs on receipt of this letter, why disciplinary action should not be taken against you.”

The letter was signed by Haliru who deputizes for NIS boss Mohammed Babandede.

Reacting to the letter, Falz posted on Instagram;

