Nigerian gospel artiste Tope Alabi and her daughter have now joined other celebrities who have entertained fans amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

The singer recently took to her official page on photo sharing app, Instagram, with a video in which she was seen with her lookalike daughter.

Both mum and daughter gave a soul stirring rendition of one Alabi’s hit gospel track.

At the end of the video, Alabi hailed Nigerians who have continued to cope with the situations of things. She urged them to continuing staying in their homes and prayed them to stay safe.

Similarly, the singer’s daughter posted the same video on her Twitter page.

“Today I and my mum decided to bless people’s lives with this song and I am sure you haven’t heard it in this light before God bless you and your household please stay safe and stay home,” her caption read.

Today I and my mum decided to bless people’s lives with this song and I am sure you haven’t heard it in this light before God bless you and your household please stay safe and stay home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j5UXCxslZl — Mary Alabi (@ayomikuu) April 17, 2020

While commending their voices, fans also took time to condemn that young girl fro not giving credit to her dad, who was playing the keys in the background.

