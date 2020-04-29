Celebrity fashionista, Toyin Lawani has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter’s 15th birthday.

There is no doubt about the love Toyin Lawani has for her children as she has

always been gushing them and would never take their special day for granted.

Toyin Lawani have now taken to her IG page to share an adorable picture of her

daughter who clocked 15 today and captioned it with a cute message that

showed how much love she has for her.

The sexy model and influencer who has styled top celebrities in the industry got

eyes popping with the sexy picture of her daughter and caption it with a sweet

message that showed how much she value her.

Sharing the sexy picture, she wrote:

Birthday girl @therealtiannah mamas Super Star ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

