Nollywood actress, Onyii Alex has reacted to Comedian Funny Bone claims that Igbo girls don’t hustle.
Funny Bone during a live video interaction with a female fans had noted
that the only mentality Igbo girls have is getting married, an act he found
disgusting.
However, Onyii Alex who comes from that tribe took to her IG page to call out
the award winning Comedian and actor on his statement.
According to Onyii Alex, Igbo girls hustle and don’t wait for men to pay their bills not the way Funny Bone painted them.
The sexy screen diva added that an average Igbo girl is embedded with
beauty and hustling spirit but are not in the habit of flaunting their flashy on
social media as she noted that Funny Bone is being affected by his broke man
mentality.
See her post below:
Since this pandemic men just Dey use girls Dey trend🤔even the married men 😡Biko who no like better thing? But one thing I’m sure of is that Igbo girls Dey hustle die.,Dey know where Dey r coming from.. Forget social media oo! Shoutout to all my Igbo sisters that don’t wait for any man..An average Igbo girl is embedded with beauty and a strong hustle spirit 💪 we learnt from our mothers💯F**k that broke men mentality❌ igboGirls are allergic to poverty #ProudlyIGbo#IgboAmakA#
