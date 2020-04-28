Nollywood actress, Onyii Alex has reacted to Comedian Funny Bone claims that Igbo girls don’t hustle.

Funny Bone during a live video interaction with a female fans had noted

that the only mentality Igbo girls have is getting married, an act he found

disgusting.

However, Onyii Alex who comes from that tribe took to her IG page to call out

the award winning Comedian and actor on his statement.

According to Onyii Alex, Igbo girls hustle and don’t wait for men to pay their bills not the way Funny Bone painted them.

The sexy screen diva added that an average Igbo girl is embedded with

beauty and hustling spirit but are not in the habit of flaunting their flashy on

social media as she noted that Funny Bone is being affected by his broke man

mentality.

See her post below:

